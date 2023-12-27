Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMF opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.