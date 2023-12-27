Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $169,000 Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

