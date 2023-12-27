Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

