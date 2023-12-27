Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

