Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

