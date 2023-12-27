Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

