Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.6 %

CARR opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

