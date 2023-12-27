Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 4,311.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGOV. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,599.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

