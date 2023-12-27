Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.