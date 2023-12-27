Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 881.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

