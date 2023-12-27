Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

