Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 16,266 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 1,063.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.