Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

