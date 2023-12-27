Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

