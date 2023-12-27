Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 229,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 924,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

