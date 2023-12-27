Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

