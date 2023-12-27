Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZION opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

