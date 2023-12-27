Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $609.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

