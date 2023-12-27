Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.97. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

