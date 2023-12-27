Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $165.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

