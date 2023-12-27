Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

