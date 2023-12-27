Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $357.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

