Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,032.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

