Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

