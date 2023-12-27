Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.96

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.96 and traded as high as $11.79. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 70,237 shares trading hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.