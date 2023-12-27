Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 11,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 4,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAYS. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $3,665,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.