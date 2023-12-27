GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.57. GoPro shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,461,727 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $538.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

