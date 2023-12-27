Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares traded.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

