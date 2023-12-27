Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.00. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 865,800 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.