Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.29. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 22,102 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 32.46% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

