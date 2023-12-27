Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIHY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 205,512.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIHY opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

