Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.41).

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.03) to GBX 616 ($7.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

LON HL opened at GBX 715 ($9.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 769.91.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

