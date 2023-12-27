HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

