HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.