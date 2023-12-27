HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,598 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.