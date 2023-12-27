HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

