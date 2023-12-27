HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.