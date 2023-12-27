HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 982 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 87,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of ON stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

