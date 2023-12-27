HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

