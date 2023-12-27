HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 179,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.