HB Wealth Management LLC Has $19.30 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.