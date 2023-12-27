HB Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 27.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

