HB Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $164.85.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

