HB Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

