HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

