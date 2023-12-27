HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

