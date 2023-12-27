HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.19. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.