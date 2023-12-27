HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Price Performance
NYSE IEX opened at $214.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.19. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.