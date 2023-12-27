HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

