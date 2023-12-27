HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

