HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

MTB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.